EXCLUSIVE: Tamara Lich and Chris Barber’s Battle for Freedom

Freedom Convoy leaders Tamara Lich and Chris Barber discuss their legal struggles, personal costs, and continuing hope in an exclusive interview about Canada's 2022 protests.

Facing severe charges and a relentless prosecution, their story is one of resilience against overwhelming odds. “There’s a pretty good chance... I’ll be going somewhere tomorrow where I’ll be getting three square meals a day,” Lich said in February 2022, just before she was arrested for her involvement in the peaceful protest.

Chris Barber faced seven indictable offenses, including mischief, obstruction, and intimidation.

While acquitted on four charges and granted a stay on counseling mischief, he was convicted of mischief and disobeying a court order. “I was convicted like Chris of mischief,” Lich explains, noting her sentencing hearing is set for July 2025.

Barber adds, “We launched a stay application against the two guilty verdicts... judicial error would be the condition for the motion.”

Facing 49 court appearances in Ottawa, they've been away from their Alberta home for about 130 days, enduring a demanding trial 3,000 kilometers away.

The Crown’s pursuit is unrelenting, seeking two years in federal prison for both and the forfeiture of Barber’s beloved truck, “Big Red.”

“They would like to take my truck, the truck that I’ve owned for 21 years... 3.4 million kilometers driving this truck,” Barber laments, suspecting personal vendettas from higher authorities. “I think there’s people from above... who are dictating down. They still want their pound of flesh.”

Lich, under stringent bail conditions, has lost her freedom of assembly. “I’m not allowed to even... support [protests]... I would be breaching this condition,” she says, barred from Ottawa’s red zone except for court.

The emotional toll is palpable. “Tamara and I shed many, many, many tears... listening to the people across the country,” Barber recalls, haunted by stories of Canadians unable to say goodbye to loved ones in care homes.

Despite being painted as extremists, Lich remains defiant: “My dad always told me that other people’s opinions of me are none of my business.”

Their message to the world is clear: “Freedom isn’t free... we have to fight for our freedoms,” Lich urges, calling for unity.

Barber echoes, “We’re still standing... we’re not gonna give up.” Their fight, fueled by public support, continues to shine a light on Canada’s struggle for liberty.