Tamara Lich recaps Conservative Party convention in Calgary

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Rebel News journalist Tamara Lich recounted her whirlwind of reporting at the Conservative Party's convention in Calgary over the weekend.

Tamara discussed her conversation with her own MP in Medicine Hat, Glen Motz, along with her talks with other MPs and Conservative figures.

"I had the pleasure of interviewing former MP Michelle Ferreri. She was fantastic, she's a really passionate lady, that was a great interview, I really enjoyed that one," Tamara said.

"I also got to interview Andrew Lawton. He was, along with Rebel News, one of the very first independent journalists on the ground in Ottawa to document what was really going on," she continued.

"My final interview was with BC's Powell River MP Aaron Gunn, who I've been a fan of for quite some time, long before he was even elected as a member of Parliament," Tamara added.

These on-the-ground conversations highlighted the mix of optimism and frustration among delegates following recent election results.

While the party found unity on resolutions involving self-defence, crime, and immigration, it failed to achieve a strong majority on a resolution opposing a federal ban on so-called 'conversion therapy'.

Overall, the interviews provided a snapshot of the party's internal dynamics as it unites under Pierre Poilievre's leadership and prepares to face off against the Liberals in the next federal election.