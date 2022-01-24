Teachers coached 11-year-old female student to transition, alleges California mom

Creative Commons

UNSPORTING How Trans Activism and Science Denial are Destroying Sport ORDER YOUR COPY NOW

A California mom is pursuing legal action against grade school teachers who allegedly persuaded her 11-year-old daughter to transition into a boy.

The California mom, Jessica Konen, previously took the fight to a school board meeting, where she described how her daughter was coached by two teachers into becoming transgender.

As reported by Rebel News, the school allegedly facilitated the abuse by changing her name and pronouns without informing or obtaining the consent of her parents.

Konen described how two teachers, Kelly Baraki and Lori Caldeira, along with two others, facilitated her daughter’s transition without her knowledge, and even refused to inform her of her daughter’s suicidal thoughts.

On Monday, Konen filed a legal claim against Spreckels Union School District, claiming that the two Buena Vista Middle School teachers “planted the seed” to convince Konen’s underage daughter to first believe she was bisexual, and then urged her to identify as a transgender boy.

“Teachers encouraged Jessica Konen’s daughter to change her name to a boy’s name as an expression of her new identity and specifically instructed her not to tell her mother about her new identity because her mother couldn’t be ‘trusted,’” stated the Center for American Liberty, which is representing Konen in court.

“Then, they gave her articles — and required her to read them — on how to hide her transgenderism from her mother. Still, without Jessica’s knowledge, teachers and administrators created a ‘Gender Support Plan’ instructing faculty to refer to her daughter by a new name, male pronouns, and to let her use the unisex teachers’ restroom.”

The Center for American Liberty released a statement of facts and claims, which includes the following details:

Ms. Caldiera and Ms. Baraki operated the Buena Vista Equality Club, a club for students comprised primarily of students that they had identified as potential LGBT+ students. … Ms. Caldiera and Ms. Baraki took measures to keep students’ participation in the Equality Club and new LGBT+ identities—including new gender identities and expression— secret from students’ parents. Specifically, Ms. Caldiera and Ms. Baraki: (1) instructed students that they should not tell their parents about their new LGBT+ identities and expression; (2) failed to keep Equality Club rosters or records so that parents could not discover their children’s participation in the club or new LGBT+ identities through a review of school records; and (3) held Equality Club meetings during lunch—as opposed to after school—so that students, who were too young to drive, could better hide their participation in the club and their new LGBT+ identities and expression from their parents. Katelyn Pagaran was the Principal of Buena Vista. … Ms. Pagaran was aware of the Equality Club and Ms. Caldiera’s and Ms. Baraki’s tactics as set forth above and approved of them. In fact, Ms. Pagaran often attended Equality Club meetings.

The statement, which refers to Konen’s daughter as “A.G.”, notes:

For the 2020-2021 school year, A.G.’s eighth grade year, Buena Vista continued remote operations, and if students chose, they could stay remote for the duration of that school year. A.G. chose to be remote for the entire school year. Although distance learning was difficult on A.G. (like many students), there was a silver lining—because A.G. was at home throughout the school day, she was no longer in the clutches of Ms. Caldiera and Ms. Baraki. Freed from their influence, A.G. began to return to her old self. A.G. started high school in the fall of 2021 in a new school district. At her new school, she goes by A.G. and she uses female pronouns.

Konen says that the two teachers gave information to her daughter on how to bind her breasts to keep them from developing. In an interview with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham, Konen said, “You wouldn’t expect a teacher to be predatorial toward a child. They’re supposed to be trusted. … Their tactics are disgusting.”

As previously detailed by Rebel News, the two teachers were outed at an October meeting at a conference of California’s largest teachers union, where they bragged about hiding information from parents, and shared tips on how to coerce children into joining so-called “equality clubs,” which are a front for LGBTQ+ indoctrination groups.