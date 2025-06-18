Police have laid charges against four teenagers, including one as young as 14, in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a 17-year-old girl that reportedly spanned over six hours in December last year. The harrowing ordeal allegedly occurred within the victim’s car, with parts of the assault reportedly filmed on a video call.

Dramatic police footage captured the arrest of 19-year-old Adam Abdul-Hamid in Heckenberg on Tuesday. Abdul-Hamid was charged with five counts of aggravated sex assault-offender in company with other persons. His family members reportedly swarmed police during his arrest, with one person heard screaming, “What have you done to him?” and another shouting in Arabic, “Shut your mouth, don’t say a word.”

Superintendent Jayne Doherty revealed details of the alleged attack, stating the 17-year-old was approached by an unknown 16-year-old boy at a Liverpool shopping centre on December 15. Doherty stated that the male had no prior contact with the girl before having a “friendly conversation” with her. It is alleged he then followed her to her car, where she “reluctantly” allowed him inside. “However, the male then (allegedly) sexually assaulted that female,” Doherty said.

The 16-year-old then allegedly made a video call to “who we will say are his co-accused,” filming “certain parts of that, sending that through a video call to those other (alleged) offenders.” The victim allegedly agreed to drive the male to Wheat Park in Sadleir to get him out of her car. “Feeling that was the only way to get him out of her car, the 17-year-old drove him into Wheat Park,” Doherty stated.

At the park, two more males allegedly entered the car, and the assault continued. A fourth male then reportedly joined them, arriving in another car, as the group allegedly “took control of the vehicle and drove her in her own car around the suburbs of Sadleir and Miller.” Doherty noted, “They (allegedly) drove rather erratically throughout the time and continued to degrade and assault this victim as they were driving around.”

The horrific nature and prolonged duration of this alleged attack echo concerns raised globally, particularly in the United Kingdom, where Tommy Robinson gained prominence by highlighting similar 'grooming gang' scandals, leading to years of public debate and, ultimately, a significant inquiry into institutional failures.

Police allege the group “acted together” to create “fear on the victim,” “degrading her while the others offended against her.” Doherty added, “At times, there was (allegedly) more than one person offending against this poor girl.”

The alleged ordeal ended around 11:30 pm when the group left the girl in her car.

Doherty described the victim as “very distraught,” asserting, “The (alleged) victim in this case did nothing wrong. She’s done exactly what any young lady would be doing.” She condemned the alleged actions, stating, “It beggars belief that in this day and age that men would (allegedly) think to act this way towards a girl,” and described the alleged assault as “predetermined.” Doherty further commented, “It’s even shocked my investigators.”