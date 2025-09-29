TEL AVIV MELTDOWN: Leftists SCREAM & LOSE IT in street debate
Watch the FULL fiery street debate blowing up on Israeli and Palestinian social media.
Back in Australia after an incredible trip to Israel, I’m still processing one of the wildest street debates I’ve ever had.
In Tel Aviv, I came face to face with a pair of radical leftists whose rhetoric could have been ripped straight from a pro-Hamas rally in Sydney.
A short clip of our exchange went viral across Israeli and Palestinian social media ... but the full conversation is even more revealing.
The activists told me they were there to “bring another voice which says that the war did not start on October 7th.” One insisted, “The continuing genocide that Israel is committing is a longstanding practice of the Zionist movement since it started.”
They argued Israel deliberately displaces Palestinians and claimed “the continuation of the war is atrocious … we have to put an end to it.”
When I asked if they were anti-Zionist Israelis, one replied, “It’s true. We want to have our homeland. We want to have our country. But I’m not a Zionist.” Despite struggling to define Zionism, they rejected the idea that Jews have a right to their ancestral homeland, even as they demanded their own state remain intact.
The conversation only grew more shocking.
One of them flatly declared, “I believe Hamas more than I believe Netanyahu.” They repeatedly used words like “genocide” and “concentration camp” to describe Gaza — until I challenged the accuracy of those terms.
I pointed out the obvious contrast: they were freely attacking their own government in the heart of Tel Aviv. “If groups in Gaza opposed Hamas like this, they’d be killed,” I told them. They didn’t disagree.
Israel isn’t perfect, but this encounter proved something the world needs to hear. Only in Israel can you stand in a public square in the Middle East and accuse the government of genocide without fearing for your life.
That’s not oppression. That’s democracy.
COMMENTS
-
Stephen Eisenberg commented 2025-09-29 09:51:46 -0400 FlagDon’t these blind fools realise how many Israelis would be dead if not for the Iron Dome? Over 30,000 rockets fired at Israeli civilians, along with drone attacks, since 2023; do they care that they and their family and friends might very well be dead.
Invasion and occupation? For 19 years Egypt occupied and annexed Gaza. The same for Jordan and Judea and Samaria. They declared war on Israel in 1967 and lost. The land should be Israel’s, as it would be by any other war where the attacked won.
Why haven’t these two moved to Gaza? Why are they living in Israel if it is such a horrible nation?
It’s like in a sci-fi film when the scientists walk up to the aliens, expecting them to be friendly, only to be vaporized. These two don’t believe the murderous intent, clearly stated and demonstrated, by the other side.