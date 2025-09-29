TEL AVIV MELTDOWN: Leftists SCREAM & LOSE IT in street debate

Back in Australia after an incredible trip to Israel, I’m still processing one of the wildest street debates I’ve ever had.

In Tel Aviv, I came face to face with a pair of radical leftists whose rhetoric could have been ripped straight from a pro-Hamas rally in Sydney.

A short clip of our exchange went viral across Israeli and Palestinian social media ... but the full conversation is even more revealing.

The activists told me they were there to “bring another voice which says that the war did not start on October 7th.” One insisted, “The continuing genocide that Israel is committing is a longstanding practice of the Zionist movement since it started.”

They argued Israel deliberately displaces Palestinians and claimed “the continuation of the war is atrocious … we have to put an end to it.”

🚨 After clashing with Tel Aviv’s loony leftists, I joined Israeli TV to break it all down



Appreciate the invite, @Litalsun!



👉 https://t.co/MoqQa5Aa2a pic.twitter.com/lAtloeo3X6 — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) September 29, 2025

When I asked if they were anti-Zionist Israelis, one replied, “It’s true. We want to have our homeland. We want to have our country. But I’m not a Zionist.” Despite struggling to define Zionism, they rejected the idea that Jews have a right to their ancestral homeland, even as they demanded their own state remain intact.

The conversation only grew more shocking.

One of them flatly declared, “I believe Hamas more than I believe Netanyahu.” They repeatedly used words like “genocide” and “concentration camp” to describe Gaza — until I challenged the accuracy of those terms.

I pointed out the obvious contrast: they were freely attacking their own government in the heart of Tel Aviv. “If groups in Gaza opposed Hamas like this, they’d be killed,” I told them. They didn’t disagree.

Israel isn’t perfect, but this encounter proved something the world needs to hear. Only in Israel can you stand in a public square in the Middle East and accuse the government of genocide without fearing for your life.

That’s not oppression. That’s democracy.