Tensions high at ‘1 Million March 4 Children’ protest in Vancouver

In Vancouver, parents from across Canada gathered to protest the Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity (SOGI) curriculums in public schools and advocate for parental rights in children's gender decisions.

Mainstream media, politicians, public officials, and unions uniformly denounced yesterday's parent-led rallies in the week leading up to it, calling them 'anti-trans, hateful, and bigoted.' But demonstrations still broke out in cities all over Canada.

"Leave kids alone!" -- demonstrators in Vancouver are protesting radical gender ideology in schools as masked counter protesters look on from behind the police line. #1MillionMarch4Children



For more, visit https://t.co/C0NSuAI6h7 pic.twitter.com/zAoxvGz5IZ — Alex Yelizarov 🇨🇦 (@alxyeee) September 20, 2023

The Robson Square plaza in downtown Vancouver was filled with protesters and counter-protesters well before noon.

Parents, kids, and their supporters faced significant resistance from radical gender activists, who outnumbered them three to one.

Mob mentality: counter protesters in Vancouver surrounded two elderly men after the #1MillionMarch4Children rally ended, chanting "There's no space for hate!" pic.twitter.com/rrH6NBD237 — Alex Yelizarov 🇨🇦 (@alxyeee) September 20, 2023

An aggressive group of masked black bloc agitators accompanied the counter-protesters, requiring dozens of Vancouver police to form a line keeping the groups apart.

Chants of "Leave our kids alone!" and "Trans lives matter!" were exchanged for several hours before the parents dispersed shortly after 1 p.m.

In that time, the two groups managed to stay separated, with a few notable exceptions when expletives were shouted and scuffles broke out within the crowd.

Cheers rang out from the counter-protesters along with taunts of "Nazis go home" as parents began to leave.

After the police left, they received loud applause from trans activists chanting, "Hey, hey, hoe, hoe, VPD has got to go." One counter-protester exclaimed, "I feel safer already!"

With the police absent, a short window opened for the Antifa impersonators to surround, intimidate, and harass the remaining demonstrators.

In Vancouver, masked counter protesters chant "your kids hate you" at the #1MillionMarch4Children rally. Visit https://t.co/KUOXP1v9Ar for live updates. pic.twitter.com/cl2m6dWn4D — Alex Yelizarov 🇨🇦 (@alxyeee) September 20, 2023

Police had to step in to de-escalate the situation after one man was pulled down by an Antifa member and subsequently surrounded by a group of masked individuals who threw water and a plastic bottle at him.