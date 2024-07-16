WATCH: Tensions rise as IDF prepares to counter Hezbollah threat

E-transfer (Canada):

I caught up with independent journalist Willy OAM, a former ADF soldier, on the Israel-Lebanon border to discuss the escalating tensions in the Middle East.

The Israeli Defence Forces have hinted at a possible operation extending into southern Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah.

"Hezbollah possesses far more sophisticated weaponry and resources than Hamas," Willy noted. "Any conflict here will be significantly more intense and prolonged compared to Gaza."

Reflecting on his recent experiences in Israel, Willy observed a shift since the traumatic events of October 7.

"The atmosphere is slightly lifting. I visited Sderot near Gaza, and it was surprisingly lively, though the military presence remains strong," he shared.

Willy, who has spent considerable time reporting from global conflict zones, including Ukraine, highlighted the complexity of the situation in Lebanon.

"The terrain here is incredibly challenging—hilly and tunneled. An operation will require more ground troops and will be much harder than in Gaza," he explained.

He stressed the risks of a broader conflict involving Hezbollah's allies.

"A wider conflict in the Middle East could ignite, considering Hezbollah's ties with Iran," he warned.

Despite these dangers, Willy remains committed to his independent reporting.

"I work for myself, free from any external pressures, allowing me to present an unbiased perspective," he stated.

As the situation unfolds, Willy plans to stay in the region, albeit cautiously.