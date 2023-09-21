Tempers flare at Ottawa's '1 Million March 4 Children' protest

E-transfer (Canada):

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Rebel News reporter Lincoln Jay joined the show to discuss what he witnessed at the Ottawa "1 Million March 4 Children" protest.

The demonstration brought thousands of concerned parents and residents out to voice their opposition to LGBT indoctrination and gender ideology being imposed on students in public schools.

As Jay explained, "Tons of Canadians were there to basically speak out, protest, demonstrate against the indoctrination and sexualization of their children in schools. Whether it's the school curriculum, or gender ideology, they're just here to take a stand."

"It was welcomed with many counter demonstrators who simply believe that there's nothing wrong with what's going on in our schools, so it was a bit of a contrast," he continued.

Jay went on to explain how one man was "very very aggressive" and tried to grab his camera and throw it away. Luckily, the man was not able to get control of Jay's camera.

