Terror on TransLink: Surrey bus slash attacks confirmed as ISIS‑inspired

A Surrey man has been convicted of carrying out a brutal, ISIS-inspired terrorist attack on a public bus, nearly killing a stranger in a gruesome throat-slashing assault.

Abdul Aziz Kawam, 28, was found guilty of attempted murder and assault with a weapon—both for the benefit of a terrorist organization—following a disturbing rampage on April 1, 2023.

The B.C. Supreme Court heard that Kawam launched two separate knife attacks that day.

His targets? Random strangers. His motive? A pledge of allegiance to the Islamic State terror group.

According to the court, Kawam first approached a man waiting at a bus stop near Fraser Highway and 148 Street in Surrey. He asked the man if he was Muslim. When the man said no, Kawam pulled out a knife and slashed at his throat. The victim managed to escape with only minor injuries.

But minutes later, Kawam boarded a 503 Coast Mountain bus—and struck again.

He walked up behind a seated male passenger and, without warning, grabbed him by the head and used a large knife to slash his throat three times in quick succession. The victim, covered in blood and struggling to breathe, was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition. He survived, but only thanks to emergency surgery.

Evidence presented at trial included:

A chilling 911 call made shortly after the attack, in which Kawam declared he acted on behalf of ISIS and pledged loyalty to then-leader Abu al-Hussein al-Husseini al-Qurashi.

A video recorded ten days earlier, recovered from his phone, in which Kawam again pledged allegiance to ISIS.

Encrypted messages and ISIS propaganda files stored on his phone.

Justice Miriam Gropper ruled that the attacks were premeditated and ideologically motivated, stating the violent acts were clearly meant to “further the cause” of a terrorist group.

Kawam will return to court on July 10 for sentencing. His lawyers have suggested they may argue he was not criminally responsible due to mental illness, but the judge noted that Kawam appeared organized and purposeful in planning and carrying out the attacks.

Several other charges—including aggravated assault and assault causing bodily harm—were stayed.

Kawam remains in custody until sentencing. The Crown is expected to seek a lengthy prison term.