Terror threat has increased in the U.S., Biden admits

The threat of a terror attack happening in the United States has increased following Hamas' deadly attacks on Israel last week, President Joe Biden admitted.

In an interview with CBS News' 60 Minutes on Sunday, Biden spoke to host Scott Pelley, who asked whether "the threat of terrorism in the United States increased" as a result of the attacks.

“Yes,” Biden confirmed. “I had a meeting this morning with the Homeland Security people, with the FBI, with — for the Situation Room, for the better part of an hour to discuss how we make sure that we prevent a lone wolf and/or any coordinated effort to try to do what was done in synagogues before, do what was done to Jews in the street. We’re making a major effort to make sure that doesn’t happen.”

During the interview, Biden created a distinction between civilians who have been killed in Israel and those killed in Gaza.

“Look, there’s a fundamental difference," Biden explained. "Israel is going after a group of people who have engaged in barbarism that is as consequential as the Holocaust. And I think Israel has to respond."

“They have to go after Hamas," he continued. "Hamas is a bunch of cowards. They’re hiding behind the civilians. They put their headquarters where civilians are and buildings and the like. The Israelis are gonna do everything in their power to avoid the killing of innocent civilians.”

He added his belief that Israel would try to minimize civilian casualties.

