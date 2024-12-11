The Age CENSORS comments celebrating Deeming's court win

The Age newspaper in Melbourne has hidden comments on X celebrating Moira Deeming's huge defamation win against Victorian Opposition Leader John Pesutto.

Breaking: Ousted Liberal MP Moira Deeming has won her high-profile defamation case against Opposition Leader John Pesutto.https://t.co/ZkStJuY3pL pic.twitter.com/52JWZtvlg2 — The Age (@theage) December 11, 2024

Deeming was awarded $300,000 in damages after a federal court ruled that Pesutto's statements defamed her, suggesting she was a Nazi sympathiser, a claim he rejected.

Following the announcement of the verdict, a flurry of supportive comments flooded X. Among them were, "Justice has been served," "The court got it right. Moira Deeming has been vindicated," and "YOU BEAUTY LITTLE JOHN IS DONE." Another user, expressing frustration with the current political landscape, wrote, "Fark, we need a proper opposition. Jacinta is destroying this state."

MEDIA STATEMENT FROM MOIRA DEEMING MP



I am grateful to God for this outcome, to the Court for its careful and prompt consideration of my case and to my lawyers whose dedication, expertise and integrity is unmatched.



The Judge found that I was defamed in five separate… — Moira Deeming MP (@MoiraDeemingMP) December 12, 2024

One comment suggested an alternative response Pesutto could have taken: "Pesutto could have said this: 'Dan Andrews is wrong. The women attending the rally did not attack anyone. They stood up for women’s rights. Even if you disagree with them, it’s wrong to slander them by dishonestly linking them to a separate group.' Bad call."

She won!!! Deeming v Pesutto (No 3) [2024] FCA 1430 https://t.co/7alNgbD5nH — Kellie-Jay Keen (@ThePosieParker) December 11, 2024

The positive outpouring for Deeming was met with unexpected censorship from The Age, which bizarrely chose to hide these comments. The newspaper then abruptly disabled all comments on the article, possibly in response to the overwhelming support for Deeming.

🚨#BREAKING: Federal Court finds John Pesutto DEFAMED Moira Deeming, awarding the ousted Liberal MP $300k



Justice finally served



Pesutto must resign — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) December 11, 2024

The hidden comments not only celebrated Deeming's legal victory but also critiqued the leadership within the Victorian Liberal Party, with calls for Pesutto, David Southwick, and Georgie Crozier to resign.