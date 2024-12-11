The Age CENSORS comments celebrating Deeming's court win

Melbourne newspaper nukes positive reactions to Deeming's defamation victory against Victorian Opposition Leader John Pesutto.

The Age newspaper in Melbourne has hidden comments on X celebrating Moira Deeming's huge defamation win against Victorian Opposition Leader John Pesutto.

Deeming was awarded $300,000 in damages after a federal court ruled that Pesutto's statements defamed her, suggesting she was a Nazi sympathiser, a claim he rejected.

Following the announcement of the verdict, a flurry of supportive comments flooded X. Among them were, "Justice has been served," "The court got it right. Moira Deeming has been vindicated," and "YOU BEAUTY LITTLE JOHN IS DONE." Another user, expressing frustration with the current political landscape, wrote, "Fark, we need a proper opposition. Jacinta is destroying this state."

One comment suggested an alternative response Pesutto could have taken: "Pesutto could have said this: 'Dan Andrews is wrong. The women attending the rally did not attack anyone. They stood up for women’s rights. Even if you disagree with them, it’s wrong to slander them by dishonestly linking them to a separate group.' Bad call."

The positive outpouring for Deeming was met with unexpected censorship from The Age, which bizarrely chose to hide these comments. The newspaper then abruptly disabled all comments on the article, possibly in response to the overwhelming support for Deeming.

The hidden comments not only celebrated Deeming's legal victory but also critiqued the leadership within the Victorian Liberal Party, with calls for Pesutto, David Southwick, and Georgie Crozier to resign.

Latest News

