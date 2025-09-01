BUSTED: How The Age FRONT PAGE turned a victim into a Nazi

The Age newspaper’s front page today is everything that’s wrong with the mainstream media. Their headline screamed: “Neo-Nazis, counter-protesters clash in violent scenes in the CBD” plastered alongside a photo of a man being punched in the face.

But who was this man? According to The Age’s framing, he was part of the “Nazi” side. That’s a lie. Unlike them, we actually tracked him down and asked him what happened. He wasn’t a neo-Nazi at all. He was attacked by pro-Palestine activists for wearing a Star of David. The man’s shirt proudly displayed the Star of David and a radiant Christian cross. He was standing up for Judeo-Christian values — the complete opposite of a Nazi.

1.I’m not “far-right” — I’m just right.

2.What does being Jewish or pro-Israeli have to do with my job?

3.The neo-Nazis were despised by almost everyone there today.

4.I wasn’t “joining” the march — I was doing what you only pretend to do: reporting the facts, with over half a… pic.twitter.com/vL8GECX5IM — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) August 31, 2025

And yet, instead of telling the truth, The Age decided to mislead its readers. They even went on to report that I was “attacked by neo-Nazis as he tried to join the March for Australia.” Let’s be clear: I wasn’t “joining” anything. I was reporting. That’s my job. And as for the “far-right” label they slapped on me — I’m not “far-right.” I’m just right. What does being Jewish or pro-Israeli have to do with covering a protest anyway?

The reality is, those fringe neo-Nazis were despised by almost everyone at the rally. When they tried to speak, the crowd booed them down. Our unedited livestream captured it all, proving exactly who they were and how the crowd responded. Make sure you stay in the loop at FollowAvi.com and follow my socials so you don't miss when I post my reports from the weekend!

🔴 THOUSANDS ‘March for Australia’ as Antifa TRIES to SHUT IT DOWN https://t.co/49iKw2Dx42 — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) August 31, 2025

That’s the difference. We show the truth. The Age invents a narrative. Our livestream attracted nearly half a million viewers across platforms, and since then, millions more have watched the clips. They can’t hide behind their lies anymore — because we were there with cameras rolling and the media has lost its monopoly on what the truth is.

The Age can twist headlines all it likes. But Australians aren’t buying it because now everyone can see them for the liars they are.