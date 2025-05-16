The CBC is lying to you about puberty blockers

This week, the CBC published yet another puff piece masquerading as journalism — this time pushing puberty blockers and hormone therapy on children, with zero skepticism, zero balance, and a dangerous disregard for medical reality.

The story, penned by CBC reporter Andrew Lam (they/she), promotes the expansion of "gender-affirming care" clinics for youth across Nova Scotia. These clinics dole out puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones to children as young as 10 or 11, with the full endorsement of taxpayer-funded media.

According to Lam, who openly identifies as a trans reporter and advocates for "2SLGBTQIA+" causes, this is all perfectly safe and effective.

"Puberty blockers are a reversible treatment…"

"Hormone therapy is partially reversible…"

"These are medical treatments that have existed for a long time and they are available and safe for youth to access."

That is a lie. Period.

What the CBC won't tell you

Puberty blockers are not some innocent "pause button."

They are endocrine disruptors that interfere with bone density, brain development and fertility. They have never been approved for gender dysphoria in children. Off-label use is rampant. The long-term effects? Unknown — because no one's bothered to study them properly.

Testimony submitted to the U.S. House Judiciary Committee by whistleblowers and detransitioners paints a far more disturbing picture:

"We were told blockers were reversible. They were not. I have irreversible damage to my body… my bones, my sexual function, my ability to have children."

— Chloe Cole, detransitioner Read the full congressional document

Other countries are pulling back. Sweden, Finland, and the U.K. have reversed course on youth gender medicine due to mounting evidence of harm.

But in Canada, we do what we always do — ignore the data, shut down dissent, and fund the lie with your tax dollars.

No critics were interviewed in the CBC piece. No mention of risks. No mention of the thousands who regret transitioning. No mention of lawsuits or rising mental health red flags in this vulnerable population.

Just a warm glow of affirmation — and a conveniently placed Pride flag.

Ideological enforcement, not journalism

The CBC is no longer an independent media outlet.

It is a state broadcaster parroting the talking points of activist ideologues and medical lobbies that profit off children's confusion. This isn't some whoospie daisy by CBC.

This life-altering, dangerous medical misinformation being peddled by CBC, which could leave innocent, confused children sterile and their manipulated parents with a lifetime of regret for their role in harming their kids.

We don't let kids buy beer. We don't let them drive. But apparently, we'll let them sterilize themselves — so long as it's done in a room with a rainbow flag and a nurse holding the syringe.

Parents, wake up. Your government is selling out your children. And the CBC is marketing it with your money.

Defund the CBC. If only to protect our kids.