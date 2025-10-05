The CFL should focus on sports, not social justice malarky

David Menzies, confused by altered CFL uniforms with orange and new logos, discovered they were part of the "Diversity Is Strength" initiative, promoting cultural programs and Indigenous designs.

David questions this platform, believing strength is inherent and not solely from diversity, and fears a continued integration of themes like Black History Month and Pride, which some find unwelcome. He also notes the platform's selective diversity, ignoring groups like Latinos, Punjabis, and Scots.

The sudden acceptance of Indigenous symbolism puzzled him, given recent "cancel culture" against Native American team names. A 2016 Washington Post poll showed over 90% of Native Americans weren't offended by the Redskins' name, suggesting a disconnect between "everyday natives" and "woke natives" or "paleface Liberals."

David found the modified CFL logos poorly designed, prioritizing detail over successful minimalism, citing cluttered examples like the Alouettes, Tiger-Cats, and Roughriders. The Roughriders' logo, in particular, was criticized for "virtue-signaling" with LGGBDTTTIQQAAPP community tributes.

David's attempts to get clarification from the CFL were unsuccessful. He concludes that his Washington Redskins cap reflects a 2016 poll showing most Native Americans weren't offended, suggesting the name change was virtue signaling.

David says the CFL should focus on football, or if social justice is necessary, prioritize tangible actions like fundraising for boil water advisories, arguing sports should be an escape, not a lecture.