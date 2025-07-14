The Government of Canada's pride flag obsession

In a stunning display of bureaucratic excess, exclusive government communications from 2023 reveal the Canadian federal government’s fixation on pride flags, leaving many to wonder how much this performative virtue signalling cost taxpayers.

Obtained documents expose a frenzy of coordination within Public Services and Procurement Canada’s Accessibility and Inclusivity in the Built Environment, a bureaucracy so vital that it ensures federal buildings are bastions of inclusivity.

While accessibility for all is a worthy goal, this obsession with pride flags reeks of frivolous overreach, leaving Canadians to foot the bill for symbolic gestures with little tangible impact.

The documents show staffers scrambling to ship Progress Pride flags to federal buildings in Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland. Each flag costs approximately $100, with shipping fees exceeding that at $112 per flag, totalling over $212 each. In one instance, staffer Rene Bal ordered five flags, complete with oak poles, gold bases, finials, and spreaders, to her home address in Waterloo for a staggering $2,393, including shipping.

As Rene explained in an email, the federal hybrid work-from-home model complicated even flag deliveries, requiring finance teams to increase budget commitments to cover these costs. “We are in the office on different days and want to make sure the courier is received by everyone,” she wrote.

The same year, the Accessibility & Inclusivity branch touted its Accessible Government Built Environment Initiative (AGBEI), aiming to make Canada’s public service the “most accessible and inclusive in the world.”

The initiative assesses federal properties, particularly leased ones, to cater to “equity-seeking groups.” Buzzwords like “diverse,” “inclusive,” and “healthy” pepper their reports, but the practical outcomes remain unclear.

Meanwhile, the Public Service Pride Network (PSPN) and the Gender and Sexual Diversity Network (GSDN) at the Public Health Agency of Canada—yes, the same agency preaching “trust the science”—dedicate resources to celebrating “the full spectrum of gender identities, gender expressions, and sexual orientations.”

They had to urgently ensure that updated Progress Pride flags arrived in time for Public Service Pride Week (PSPW), which runs in August; more than a few weeks after “a number of the major centres' parades have already taken place,” as one staffer pointed out.

The 2025 theme for PSPW is “Together, We Create Change.”

Since its inception in 2019 with 400 participants, PSPW has ballooned to a projected 12,000 attendees this year, mirroring the federal bureaucracy's exponential growth over private sector jobs in recent years. The 2025 itinerary includes events like “Lived Experiences in the Field of Changing Lives and Protecting Canadians” by Correctional Service Canada and “Love in a Dangerous Time: Canada’s LGBT Purge” by Veterans Affairs Canada. Taxpayers fund this spectacle, complete with flag etiquette meticulously outlined by property manager Marc Paquette to avoid any potential diplomatic blunders.

Staffers, including “Positive Space Ambassadors” and members of the Pride at Work Network, debated flag pole belts for parade marchers and the need for updated progress pride flags. Michael Jacino, a director at Public Services and Procurement Canada, fretted that existing flags from 2019 might not reflect the latest inclusive design, while interim chair Dominic lamented the lack of a budget for these “essential” expenses. Some even suggested reusing old banners, but the push for the correct inclusive/progress flag —said to represent the 2SLGBTQIA+ community more broadly — prevailed.

While Canadians grapple with soaring inflation, crumbling healthcare, and a housing crisis, bureaucrats burn through thousands on flags, poles, and shipping, with no dedicated budget. The salaries of staffers like Rene, River, Marc, and Michael — averaging $125,300 a year in pay, pensions, and benefits per the Parliamentary Budget Officer — further inflate the cost of this absurd flag fiasco.

This shameless detachment from pressing national priorities, like affordability and access to care, underscores a bureaucracy more concerned with symbolic gestures than serving citizens.

As the government champions inclusive washrooms and name-swapping databases, Canadians are left wondering: at what cost does this virtue signalling come, and when will real issues take precedence over rainbow flags?