Alberta moves to curb non-terminal euthanasia as debate shifts from pain to purpose

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Alberta is moving to tighten access to medical assistance in dying, drawing a clear line against euthanasia for people who are not at the end of life.

The province has introduced legislative changes aimed at restricting MAID to those with terminal conditions — effectively pushing back on what’s known as Track 2, which allows euthanasia for individuals whose natural death is not reasonably foreseeable.

The move also reinforces Alberta’s opposition to expanding MAID to cases of mental illness, a federal change currently delayed but still on the horizon.

The policy shift comes amid growing concern that Canada’s euthanasia system is being used in cases where the primary drivers are not physical pain, but social and psychological distress.

On tonight’s Gunn Show, I speak with Amanda Achtman of Physicians for Life and the creator of Dying to Meet You, a project focused on engaging directly with individuals considering euthanasia and telling stories of hope in the face of suffering.

Achtman says many of the people she encounters are not motivated by unmanaged pain, but by isolation, loss of purpose, and a sense of being a burden.

She argues that framing euthanasia primarily as a response to suffering misses a deeper issue — what she describes as a “human crisis” rooted in disconnection and lack of meaning.

Her work focuses on addressing those factors at the community level through direct engagement and support.

The Alberta government’s move reflects a broader shift in the debate, raising questions about whether current MAID policies adequately distinguish between medical suffering and social vulnerability.

As Ottawa continues to consider future expansions to the program, including for mental illness, provinces like Alberta are increasingly asserting their own boundaries.

The conversation is no longer just about access.

It’s about what kind of suffering a society is willing to treat — and how.