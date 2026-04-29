Alberta's independence movement nears a turning point — what comes after the signatures?

Keith Wilson explains why the Alberta separatist movement may just be getting started and how the pressure building right now could shape Alberta politics for years to come.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   April 29, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

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On tonight’s episode of The Gunn Show, I sit down with constitutional lawyer and Alberta independence advocate Keith Wilson to talk about what comes next — because the clock is running out on the first part of one of the most ambitious citizen-led initiatives in Alberta history.

Albertans are trying to trigger a referendum on secession from Confederation.

With the 177,0000 signature collection window nearing its end, the big question isn’t just whether the threshold is met, it’s about what happens the day after. If enough Albertans have signed on, this issue moves from grassroots frustration to a vote and then to a formal political and legal process the province can’t ignore.

Wilson walks us through the real-world implications: what a successful petition triggers, and what legal hurdles still stand in the way. No fluff, no wishful thinking, just the mechanics of what it would actually take to turn independence talk into something tangible.

Wilson explains why this movement may just be getting started and how the pressure building right now could shape Alberta politics for years to come.

Either way, the next phase won’t be quiet. And it won’t be theoretical anymore.

GUEST: Constitutional lawyer and Alberta independence advocate Keith Wilson.

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