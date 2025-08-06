The U.S. just hit the brakes on climate tyranny—so why is Canada still flooring it?
While the U.S. starts freeing itself from green handcuffs, we’re doubling down on economic self-sabotage.
While Canada continues to punish its resource sector and working families under the weight of net-zero pipe dreams and carbon taxes, our neighbours to the South just made a bold move in the opposite direction.
The Trump administration’s EPA has announced it will repeal the 2009 “endangerment finding”—that’s the bureaucratic sleight of hand that let unelected regulators treat carbon dioxide (yes, the stuff you exhale) as a pollutant and crush U.S. industry under the guise of climate protection.
This is a win—for American families, for domestic manufacturing, for energy security, and for scientific honesty. Meanwhile, in Canada? We’re still stuck worshipping at the altar of climate catastrophism, choking our economy with red tape while pretending our emissions will change the weather.
Joining me now is Tom Harris, executive director of International Climate Science Coalition Canada. He’s been one of the few Canadians brave enough to say the quiet part out loud: the climate movement isn’t about science—it’s about control.
We’re going to talk about what this repeal means for Americans—but more importantly, what it exposes about Canada’s increasingly isolated, ideological approach to climate policy. While the U.S. starts freeing itself from green handcuffs, we’re doubling down on economic self-sabotage.
COMMENTS
Bernhard Jatzeck commented 2025-08-06 21:51:08 -0400 FlagI’ve lived through every forecast climate “apocalypse” going back to the 1973 oil “shortage”. Just about every time, the question always was who was behind it and who was going to make money from it.
Bernhard Jatzeck commented 2025-08-06 21:39:41 -0400 FlagOn a certain website I frequently visit, someone posted a link to an article that stated that some American satellites (two, I believe), designed to monitor atmospheric carbon dioxide, will likely be shut down.
That person made the irresponsible comment that it was done on purpose to destroy evidence that CO2 causes “climate change”. I countered with the comment that, perhaps, those satellites found no indication that it did and to keep supporting them was a waste of government time and money.
Someone wasn’t pleased about my response. I’m sure I’ll be banned from that website.