The U.S. just hit the brakes on climate tyranny—so why is Canada still flooring it?

While Canada continues to punish its resource sector and working families under the weight of net-zero pipe dreams and carbon taxes, our neighbours to the South just made a bold move in the opposite direction.

The Trump administration’s EPA has announced it will repeal the 2009 “endangerment finding”—that’s the bureaucratic sleight of hand that let unelected regulators treat carbon dioxide (yes, the stuff you exhale) as a pollutant and crush U.S. industry under the guise of climate protection.

This is a win—for American families, for domestic manufacturing, for energy security, and for scientific honesty. Meanwhile, in Canada? We’re still stuck worshipping at the altar of climate catastrophism, choking our economy with red tape while pretending our emissions will change the weather.

Joining me now is Tom Harris, executive director of International Climate Science Coalition Canada. He’s been one of the few Canadians brave enough to say the quiet part out loud: the climate movement isn’t about science—it’s about control.

We’re going to talk about what this repeal means for Americans—but more importantly, what it exposes about Canada’s increasingly isolated, ideological approach to climate policy. While the U.S. starts freeing itself from green handcuffs, we’re doubling down on economic self-sabotage.

GUEST: Tom Harris, executive director of International Climate Science Coalition Canada.