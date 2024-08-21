Viral 'get off my lawn' mom hit with $30K ATIP bill

Lise Merle, a Regina mom of six, filed for internal communication documents about herself, as well as the imposition of gender ideology and Pride materials, from her local school board. But instead of records, she was given a six-figure bill and the threat of a larger, $200,000 paywall. 

My longtime friend, Lise, is a broadcaster, author and a staunch advocate for parental rights.

You might remember her as the mom who threw a local NDP candidate off her lawn after he interrupted her Mother's Day brunch to say it was ok for teachers to keep secrets with kids from parents. 

Before that, she spoke at the One Million March 4 Kids at the Regina legislature, offering scathing criticism of a system that shuts out parents to infect students with the pernicious - and sometimes fatal- mind virus of gender confusion. 

So she filed for access to information to learn more about what her own school board was saying about her activism and her family and uncover what she could about the recent injection of EVEN MORE PRIDE themes into the curriculum. 

She did not get records. She got a paywall. A huge one in the form of a $29,247 bill. The bureaucrats at the school board had been nattering so much about her and all things rainbow that they accumulated 17,447 pages of records, which would require 830 hours of work to round up. 

Oh, but not to worry. They gave her a big discount. The Regina School Division informed her the bill, calculated another way, could be as high as $197,000. 

In Saskatchewan, the information commissioner cannot compel the release of records, even if those records relate to you. This means bureaucrats can mock and plot behind your back. They can leave behind an enormous paper trail, and get away with it. 

It rewards bad behaviour while preventing citizens from shining the disinfecting light of day on the actions done in the dark by the people who work for them.

It's not enough for Saskatchewan's Scott Moe government to protect parents rights from teachers in legislation. He needs to provide a means for parents to ensure educators are following that law. 

The information law needs to change. Transparency is the most important tool to hold governments accountable on the people's behalf.

GUEST: Lise Merle, a parental rights advocate, discusses her six-figure bill for accessing 'gender ideology' documents from a local school board.

