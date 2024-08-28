Where are the excavations?

After years of headlines about “mass graves” at residential schools, Canadians are still waiting for the evidence. In 2021, the world was shocked by reports of 215 alleged unmarked graves in Kamloops, setting off a wave of outrage and accusations of genocide. But since then, something curious has happened — or rather, hasn’t happened: not a single excavation to confirm the presence of these graves.

Despite millions in taxpayer dollars flowing into “research” and “ground-penetrating radar,” actual digging has been minimal, if not non-existent. Why? Because without excavation, there can be no definitive proof. And without proof, the narrative of mass graves remains just that — a narrative.

Instead of demanding forensic evidence, the government has chosen to double down on reparations and apologies, while pushing for more funding for "investigations" that never seem to advance. Meanwhile, some Indigenous leaders and so-called experts are quick to call any call for proof "insensitive" or "racist" or a "residential school denialist."

Canadians deserve answers.

If these graves exist, let's see the excavations. Let's either hold those responsible for crimes accountable, or hold those responsible for exaggerations accountable for the fear and division they've stoked.

It's time to stop hiding behind accusations and emotional manipulation. Without the courage to dig, it seems some are more interested in the narrative than the truth.

Independent researcher and journalist Michelle Stirling joins the show tonight to discuss her work using archival records to debunk the sensationalism around claims of genocide taking place at former Indian residential schools.