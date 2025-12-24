Letters to Sheila: What really mattered to listeners in 2025

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

It’s the final Gunn Show of the year — and this episode isn’t about politicians, press conferences, or whatever Ottawa was pretending mattered this week. It’s about you.

For this end-of-year episode of The Gunn Show, I’m opening the inbox and reading your letters. Not the polite ones. The real ones.

I read your comments every week at the end of each show.

Over the past year, Canadians wrote to me from kitchen tables, job sites, hospital parking lots, and pickup trucks. Parents fighting school boards. Workers punished for speaking honestly. Small business owners buried under bad policy. People who never wanted to be “political,” but were pushed there by a government that wouldn’t leave them alone.

They come from people who were told they were fringe, selfish, or dangerous, right up until the facts caught up.

In this episode, I read your words and respond the only way I know how: honestly.

2025 tried to grind people down. It didn’t work.

And whatever comes next — we’re walking into it together.