New Year's Eve '12 Days of Cringemas' Special

What better way to ring in the new year than by reliving the political cringe we survived together?

On this New Year’s Eve edition of The Gunn Show, I’m joined by Rebel Roundup co-host and acclaimed bestselling children’s author Lise Merle for "The 12 Days of Cringemas" — a rapid-fire reaction tour through 12 of the most painfully awkward, self-important, and aggressively unrelatable political videos of the year.

You know the ones.

The politicians dancing. The “hello, fellow kids” energy. The dead-eyed talking points that make zero sense.

We watch. We react. We cringe. We mock.

Lise brings her trademark wit, common sense, and finely tuned nonsense detector to the first 10 videos before having to duck out a little early — not because she couldn’t take the cringe, but because she’s in demand. She had to pop off for a podcast appearance about her hit new book, Buck the Rainbow Unicorn, a wholesome children’s story that somehow managed to top charts it was never meant to be anywhere near.

I finish out the final two Cringemas clips solo, bravely carrying the burden of cringe to the bitter end.

Pour a drink. Hide behind the couch.

This is the Cringemas recap politicians wish you’d forget.