Sheila Gunn Reid REACTS to top moments of Trudeau's downfall

GUEST: Lise Merle, Saskatchewan-based broadcaster, independent journalist, and author.

Happy New Year! It was a very bad December for Justin Trudeau, and we're looking back on it.

I'm dressed for the occasion because it is the new year, and I think we're celebrating the downfall of the Liberal Party of Canada. It was a very bad day, a very terrible December, for Justin Trudeau. However, it has also been a very bad nine years for Canadians, so I'm not ready to call it even until he's gone.

Today, we're bringing on a regular guest of the show, somebody you've all been getting to know very well over the last few months: Our good friend Lise Merle. She's a Saskatchewan-based broadcaster, independent journalist, and author, and she has a lot of opinions on a lot of things. Tonight we're going to sit back, relax, watch some clips of Justin Trudeau's bad week, and take you on the ride along with us.