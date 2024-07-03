The Left has been training activists for years—now the Right is doing it

Start your free trial Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentaries Subscribe E-transfer (Canada):

Each year, environmental radical and raging hypocrite Al Gore, though his Climate Reality project, flies green activists to Tennessee to teach them how to take over public meetings, demonstrate, influence the next generation and change public policy.

And by and large, each year, people who believe that the world will not meet a fiery doomsday thanks to SUV drivers and plastic straws let them.

The Green Schools Campaign is training and connecting students, teachers, parents, and other community members to transition our schools to 100% clean energy.

Interest form ➡ https://t.co/pLm3HqpVxm

Orientation call ➡ https://t.co/kZOfywLzrO pic.twitter.com/lp0UZupDvp — Climate Reality (@ClimateReality) July 3, 2024

This imbalance in activism is causing pipelines to be cancelled, children to be brainwashed into climate depression, and expensive carbon policies to be escalated until we have nothing left.

What if people who recognize the value of fossil fuels to the health and welfare of our society met the eco-radicals with the same energy but with more expertise and actual facts?

GUEST: Tom Harris from the International Climate Science Coalition discusses his work training citizens to speak up against eco-radicalism with Canadians for Sensible Climate Policy.