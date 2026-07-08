Reacting to viewer comments — the internet never disappoints

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Well, this week didn't exactly go according to plan.

I was supposed to have a regular Gunn Show for you, but between running around Alberta organizing our Alberta's Choice referendum lawn sign campaign through Albertas-Choice.com and trying to herd guests into the same time zone as my calendar, the week disappeared faster than a Liberal campaign promise.

So rather than leave you hanging, we're doing one of my favourite kinds of episodes: viewer comments.

And honestly, sometimes you folks are funnier, sharper, and more insightful than the people we're reporting on. That's admittedly a pretty low bar in Canadian politics these days, but still.

Today, we're diving into three stories that had the keyboard warriors working overtime.

First up is David Menzies' report from Wainfleet, Ontario, where homeowners are staring down millions of dollars in fines over an Airbnb. Because apparently crushing ordinary people with life-altering penalties is what passes for "proportional enforcement" these days.

Then we'll tackle the media's latest manufactured outrage after Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich attended the U.S. ambassador's Independence Day celebration in Ottawa. Judging by some of the headlines, you'd think she'd been appointed Secretary of State instead of accepting an invitation to a barbecue.

And finally, we'll head to Lampman, Saskatchewan, where Lise Merle spoke with a mother fighting to keep school washrooms and change rooms separated by sex. Once upon a time, that wasn't a controversial position. Now, merely saying boys and girls deserve private spaces is apparently enough to trigger an emergency meeting in a newsroom somewhere.

So let's see what you had to say. The comments section is often where the real conversation happens, and unlike much of the legacy media, you don't need an editor's permission to have an opinion.