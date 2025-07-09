How ditching Ottawa could make you $17K richer: The fiscal plan for Alberta independence

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

What if Alberta could afford to ditch Ottawa, slash your taxes, boost pensions—and still run a massive surplus?

That's exactly what a new draft fiscal plan from the Alberta Prosperity Project lays out. The report shows that if Alberta kept the $68 to $75 billion it currently sends to Ottawa every year, the province could fully fund every federal service—from defence to pensions to border control—and still pocket a surplus of up to $48 billion a year.

How big is that surplus? Big enough to eliminate the GST and provincial income taxes. In fact, the plan models a 29% to 46% personal tax cut, dropping the average Albertan’s total tax bill by up to $17,560 per year.

And this isn’t just short-term fiscal fantasy. If Alberta went all-in on growth—doubling oil and gas output and cutting red tape—the province’s total economic activity could balloon to $8.2 trillion over 20 years, and the Heritage Fund could swell to $1.4 trillion, generating more than $50 billion per year in returns alone.

Joining the show tonight to break down the numbers, the risks, and the opportunity of a sovereign Alberta is constitutional lawyer and APP co-founder Jeffrey Rath.

GUEST: Jeffrey Rath, constitutional lawyer and co-founder of the Alberta Prosperity Project.