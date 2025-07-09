How ditching Ottawa could make you $17K richer: The fiscal plan for Alberta independence
Joining the show tonight to break down the numbers, the risks, and the opportunity of a sovereign Alberta is constitutional lawyer and APP co-founder Jeffrey Rath.
What if Alberta could afford to ditch Ottawa, slash your taxes, boost pensions—and still run a massive surplus?
That's exactly what a new draft fiscal plan from the Alberta Prosperity Project lays out. The report shows that if Alberta kept the $68 to $75 billion it currently sends to Ottawa every year, the province could fully fund every federal service—from defence to pensions to border control—and still pocket a surplus of up to $48 billion a year.
How big is that surplus? Big enough to eliminate the GST and provincial income taxes. In fact, the plan models a 29% to 46% personal tax cut, dropping the average Albertan’s total tax bill by up to $17,560 per year.
And this isn’t just short-term fiscal fantasy. If Alberta went all-in on growth—doubling oil and gas output and cutting red tape—the province’s total economic activity could balloon to $8.2 trillion over 20 years, and the Heritage Fund could swell to $1.4 trillion, generating more than $50 billion per year in returns alone.
GUEST: Jeffrey Rath, constitutional lawyer and co-founder of the Alberta Prosperity Project.
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-07-09 22:01:33 -0400 FlagI wish my senior friends could understand how abusive Canada is and always had been to Alberta. But they only watch the TV and do what it tells them to do. It’s going to be a windfall if Alberta is independent and forms a country with Saskatchewan called Saskberta with Lloydminster as its capital.