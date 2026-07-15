CCFR prepares for Supreme Court showdown as compensation lawsuit moves forward

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Canada's battle over firearms rights is entering a critical new phase, with the Supreme Court of Canada scheduled to hear the Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights' challenge to the federal government's firearms prohibition on November 9-10, 2026.

I sat down with CCFR's Tracey Wilson to discuss what Canadians can expect when the organization's case reaches the country's highest court and why the outcome could have major implications for licensed firearms owners across the country.

Wilson also provides an update on the CCFR's newly launched class-action lawsuit in Saskatchewan, which seeks fair compensation for gun owners whose legally acquired firearms were prohibited by the federal government.

The conversation also covers the CCFR's successful gun rights rally in Winnipeg, where supporters packed the event despite blistering summer temperatures, sending a message that opposition to the federal gun ban remains strong.

We also discuss former Reform Party MP Inky Mark, who recently found himself in regulatory trouble over paperwork related to the sale of firearms, raising fresh questions about the complexity of Canada's firearms regulations and the challenges facing lawful retailers.

Finally, Wilson weighs in on comments from Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw, who has repeatedly acknowledged that licensed firearms owners are not responsible for the gang violence plaguing Canada's largest city, pointing instead to criminals using illegally obtained firearms.

Watch the full interview as Tracey Wilson explains what's at stake before the Supreme Court, outlines the Saskatchewan compensation lawsuit, discusses the Winnipeg rally, and weighs in on the latest developments affecting Canada's law-abiding firearms community.

GUEST: The CCFR's Tracey Wilson.