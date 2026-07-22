Live from the front lines of Alberta's independence campaign
I joined John Bolton's Alberta Independence Telethon live from Lethbridge, where Rebel News journalist Tamara Lich and I were taking part in an Alberta's Choice sign drop as part of our work with my third-party advertiser.
Today's Gunn Show is a little different — I guess I'm the guest on my own show!
Over the weekend, I joined John Bolton's Alberta Independence Telethon live from Lethbridge, where Rebel News journalist Tamara Lich and I were taking part in an Alberta's Choice sign drop as part of our work with my third-party advertiser.
We talked about what we were seeing on the ground, the momentum behind the movement, and why so many Albertans are getting involved.
The 12-hour telethon raised approximately $150,000 for independence-focused third-party advertiser groups ahead of the referendum campaign.
Have a watch, and let me know what you think!
COMMENTS
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Matt Abrahams commented 2026-07-22 21:07:23 -0400You need to have a chat with your editor. He/she keeps screwing up your cold open.