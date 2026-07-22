Live from the front lines of Alberta's independence campaign

I joined John Bolton's Alberta Independence Telethon live from Lethbridge, where Rebel News journalist Tamara Lich and I were taking part in an Alberta's Choice sign drop as part of our work with my third-party advertiser.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   July 22, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

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Today's Gunn Show is a little different — I guess I'm the guest on my own show!

Over the weekend, I joined John Bolton's Alberta Independence Telethon live from Lethbridge, where Rebel News journalist Tamara Lich and I were taking part in an Alberta's Choice sign drop as part of our work with my third-party advertiser.

We talked about what we were seeing on the ground, the momentum behind the movement, and why so many Albertans are getting involved.

The 12-hour telethon raised approximately $150,000 for independence-focused third-party advertiser groups ahead of the referendum campaign.

Have a watch, and let me know what you think!

Help fund our independent reporting on Alberta's independence movement!

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Rebel News is stepping up where the legacy media have failed. We've assigned Tamara Lich to follow the Alberta independence movement as it unfolds — not from a government-funded newsroom in Toronto, but on the ground with the people actually shaping it. We don’t take a cent of the Liberals' media bailouts, which means we rely entirely on viewers like you to make this journalism possible. If you want Albertans to have a fair voice in a debate the establishment would rather crush, please chip in today and help us keep this reporting going strong.

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COMMENTS

Showing 1 Comment

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  • Matt Abrahams
    commented 2026-07-22 21:07:23 -0400
    You need to have a chat with your editor. He/she keeps screwing up your cold open.