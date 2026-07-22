Live from the front lines of Alberta's independence campaign

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Today's Gunn Show is a little different — I guess I'm the guest on my own show!

Over the weekend, I joined John Bolton's Alberta Independence Telethon live from Lethbridge, where Rebel News journalist Tamara Lich and I were taking part in an Alberta's Choice sign drop as part of our work with my third-party advertiser.

We talked about what we were seeing on the ground, the momentum behind the movement, and why so many Albertans are getting involved.

The 12-hour telethon raised approximately $150,000 for independence-focused third-party advertiser groups ahead of the referendum campaign.

Have a watch, and let me know what you think!