The Liberals' new plan: Skip the streaming tax and send the bill straight to you

Kris Sims joins the show to discuss the Liberals' latest media bailout scheme, why taxpayers are still on the hook despite the streaming tax retreat, and whether Ottawa's attempts to rebrand a recession are fooling anyone outside the political bubble.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   June 03, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

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The Liberals have quietly backed away from a controversial CRTC plan that would have forced streaming giants like Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video to hand over money for Canadian content production. The government may be presenting this as a victory for consumers, but let's be honest: those companies would have simply passed the cost on to subscribers through higher monthly bills.

Instead, Ottawa appears to be cutting out the middleman.

Rather than having streaming platforms collect the money from Canadians and funnel it into government-approved content, the Liberals now seem prepared to shovel taxpayer dollars directly into the same industry. It's a more efficient bailout, but taxpayers still end up paying the bill.

At the same time, the Carney government is trying to put a softer label on Canada's economic troubles, describing the country's downturn as a "technical recession." 

That's simply the economist's term for a recession caused by two consecutive quarters of economic contraction. The qualifier doesn't make it any less painful for families struggling with rising costs, stagnant wages and shrinking opportunities. And it certainly doesn't change the fact that Canada is now the only G7 country in recession.

Joining me tonight is Kris Sims of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation. We'll discuss the Liberals' latest media bailout scheme, why taxpayers are still on the hook despite the streaming tax retreat, and whether Ottawa's attempts to rebrand a recession are fooling anyone outside the political bubble.

GUEST: Kris Sims, from the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

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