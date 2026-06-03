The Liberals' new plan: Skip the streaming tax and send the bill straight to you

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The Liberals have quietly backed away from a controversial CRTC plan that would have forced streaming giants like Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video to hand over money for Canadian content production. The government may be presenting this as a victory for consumers, but let's be honest: those companies would have simply passed the cost on to subscribers through higher monthly bills.

📣NEWS RELEASE:



We don’t need a CRTC review, we need the government to scrap the Netflix tax entirely



Taxpayers are exhausted from paying sky-high income, carbon, payroll, business & sales taxes



Last thing they need when they try to watch something is another tax… pic.twitter.com/ZSrZ2fEdAl — Kris Sims (@kris_sims) June 3, 2026

Instead, Ottawa appears to be cutting out the middleman.

👍Good news: Carney government is WOBBLING on the Netflix Tax



We can push & knock it down!



🛑Keep telling the government to STOP!



👎Bad news: government is "reviewing" it at CRTC



We don't need a review or more taxpayer money spent - we need the streaming tax SCRAPPED NOW! pic.twitter.com/hIQePcri3A — Kris Sims (@kris_sims) June 3, 2026

Rather than having streaming platforms collect the money from Canadians and funnel it into government-approved content, the Liberals now seem prepared to shovel taxpayer dollars directly into the same industry. It's a more efficient bailout, but taxpayers still end up paying the bill.

At the same time, the Carney government is trying to put a softer label on Canada's economic troubles, describing the country's downturn as a "technical recession."

I tried to ask Prime Minister Carney if we’re in a recession on his way out of the event today, but did not succeed. #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/sxxC7GuLc1 — Laura Stone (@l_stone) June 1, 2026

That's simply the economist's term for a recession caused by two consecutive quarters of economic contraction. The qualifier doesn't make it any less painful for families struggling with rising costs, stagnant wages and shrinking opportunities. And it certainly doesn't change the fact that Canada is now the only G7 country in recession.

REPORTER: Do you think Canadians blame Carney or Trump for the recession?



POILIEVRE: You mean the fact that we're the ONLY country in the G7 that's in a recession? 🤨



REPORTER: Yes. 🤡



Proof that TDS either stems from low IQ or causes low IQ. pic.twitter.com/78J56Q5qPA — Kat Kanada 🏴 (@KatKanada_TM) June 2, 2026

Joining me tonight is Kris Sims of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation. We'll discuss the Liberals' latest media bailout scheme, why taxpayers are still on the hook despite the streaming tax retreat, and whether Ottawa's attempts to rebrand a recession are fooling anyone outside the political bubble.

GUEST: Kris Sims, from the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.