Honouring the worst of government: Kris Sims breaks down the 2026 Teddy Waste Awards

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The federal government says it's tightening its belt. Canadians know better.

Every year, the Canadian Taxpayers Federation hands out its annual Teddy Waste Awards, highlighting the most outrageous examples of government waste, excess, and bureaucratic nonsense from across the country. From lavish spending sprees to taxpayer-funded vanity projects, the awards shine a spotlight on how politicians and public officials spend your money when they think nobody is watching.

🐷 Tonight’s the night!! 🏆



The Teddy Waste Awards will be handed out in Calgary @franco_nomics &



Porky The Waste Hater will hand out golden pig statues



To politicians and bureaucrats who WASTE YOUR MONEY in spectacular fashion!



Which government takes home the hardware? pic.twitter.com/nlvnRfkqim — Kris Sims (@kris_sims) June 10, 2026

This year is no exception.

On tonight's show, I sit down with Kris Sims of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation to break down the winners and losers of the 2026 Teddy Waste Awards. We discuss some of the most eye-popping examples of waste uncovered this year, why government spending continues to spiral out of control despite promises of restraint, and what taxpayers can do to hold politicians accountable.

Three quarters of British Columbians say hosting seven FIFA World Cup soccer games isn’t worth the $729m bill for taxpayers.



Great to chat with @Aaron_GlobalBC pic.twitter.com/uLQSmqAO8d — Carson Binda (@BindaCarson) June 10, 2026

At a time when Canadians are struggling with rising costs, unaffordable housing, and record government debt, the Teddy Waste Awards serve as a reminder that there is often no shortage of money in government — only a shortage of respect for the people paying the bills.

The Teddy Waste Awards may have winners on paper, but in reality, the losers are always the same: hardworking Canadians stuck paying for government waste, bureaucratic boondoggles, and political vanity projects they never asked for in the first place.

Watch my full interview with Kris Sims as we expose the waste, follow the money, and find out who took home this year's Teddy Awards.

GUEST: Kris Sims, from the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.