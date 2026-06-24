Canned vegetables, used cars and more taxes: Ottawa's war on working people

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As Canadians struggle with soaring grocery bills, unaffordable housing and a cost-of-living crisis that seems to have no end in sight, the Carney Liberals are finding new ways to make everyday life even more expensive.

Joining me today is Kris Sims of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation to talk about what she calls Ottawa's war on working people.

The latest example? New tariffs on some imported canned vegetables. And despite the government's preferred terminology, tariffs are taxes. Those taxes don't stay with importers or manufacturers. They get passed on to consumers in the form of higher prices at the grocery store.

For families already stretching every dollar, that means pantry staples used in everything from spaghetti sauce to chilli are becoming even more expensive.

📣 Feds just slapped a new tax on FOOD💰



🥫Carney government is putting a tariff on some imported canned vegetables



Huh!?



Tariffs are TAXES



Taxes make things cost MORE



We need food to cost LESS!



🍝 Spaghetti sauce & chili just got more expensive



This makes ZERO sense



📺⬇️ pic.twitter.com/KfxWq660KZ — Kris Sims (@kris_sims) June 23, 2026

At the same time, Conservatives are proposing to scrap the GST on used vehicles, arguing Canadians shouldn't be taxed again and again on the same product every time it changes hands. With used vehicle prices having nearly doubled since 2019, eliminating the GST could save Canadians thousands of dollars when buying a family vehicle.

It's a striking contrast in priorities.

One side is proposing tax relief on a necessity that many families rely on to get to work and take their kids to school. The other is imposing new taxes that make basic food items even more expensive.

We'll ask Kris why governments seem so determined to squeeze more money out of ordinary Canadians, why these policies hit low-income families the hardest, and whether Ottawa has completely lost sight of the affordability crisis facing millions of working people.

GUEST: Kris Sims from the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.