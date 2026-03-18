Tracey Wilson: Saskatchewan moves to shield gun owners from Ottawa’s gun grab

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On tonight's episode of The Gunn Show, I sit down with Tracey Wilson, Vice President of Public Relations for the Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights (CCFR), to discuss the Saskatchewan government’s plan to protect lawful firearms owners from being treated like criminals under Ottawa’s latest gun control push.

Saskatchewan is proposing a policy designed to insulate licensed gun owners from criminal liability tied to federal prohibition orders and confiscation schemes coming from Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government. Firearms owners know these sweeping bans have little to do with crime and everything to do with targeting people who already follow the law.

Tracey and I discuss what Saskatchewan’s plan could look like in practice, including how provincial authority over policing and prosecutions could be used to shield responsible firearms owners from the fallout of Ottawa’s gun grab.

We also touch on several major developments affecting Canada’s firearms community. Tracey previews the upcoming rally in Halifax, talks about the importance of the Toronto Sportsmen’s Show as a gathering place for Canada’s hunting and shooting community, and explains what’s at stake in Thursday’s pending court decision on whether the courts will hear the CCFR’s challenge to the federal gun grab.

Finally, we discuss the Liberals’ continued refusal to recognize a meaningful right to self-defence for Canadians, and what that means for lawful gun owners going forward.