When the news cycle eats your week … you read the comments

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features $8 Per month CAD Producers Club Our top supporters View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features

Invites to producers club only events

Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com

Free gifts for members, like signed books $22 Per month CAD

Well, this wasn’t the plan.

It’s only Wednesday and somehow this week already feels like it should come with overtime pay. Between technical issues that refused to cooperate, scheduling that kept shifting under my feet, and a pile of House of Commons committee hearings that needed covering in real time, things got … busy.

And then came the Order Paper Questions.

If you know, you know. Those things don’t just arrive neatly packaged. They show up like a paper avalanche, full of buried details, half-answers, and the occasional gem that takes real digging to uncover. It’s important work, but it’s not exactly quick work.

So instead of pretending I could power through all of that and still bring you a polished, fully-produced show, I did something better.

I handed the mic to you.

Today’s episode is built around your feedback, your comments and your takes on the stories we’ve been covering. Because honestly, some of the smartest, funniest and most insightful perspectives I see all week come straight from you.

And let’s be real, if I’m going to be buried under documents, at least I can come up for air and share what you’re saying about it all.

So think of this as a midweek reset. A chance to check the pulse of the audience, highlight what matters to you and maybe even find a few stories hiding in the comment section that deserve a deeper dive later.

You did half my job for me today.

Don’t get used to it.