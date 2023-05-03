The Liberals are trying to fill in the blanks for their gun 'buyback' program

  • May 03, 2023
  • News Analysis
The Liberals are trying to put some fine details to their latest gun confiscation plan, what does that mean for Canadian gun owners?

The scheme to compensate lawful Canadian gun owners for the banning of their lawfully acquired property through an undemocratic May 2020 order in council is slated to cost more than 30 million dollars.

An announcement on the costs of the program by Public Safety Minister Marco Mendocino caught the firearms activist community by surprise when it was revealed that an industry lobby group had signed a contract for nearly three-quarters of a million dollars to help identify gun store inventory for confiscation on behalf of the Liberals

Rick Igercich of the National Firearms Association joins me tonight to discuss the latest news on the Liberals' gun grab and his association's plans to fight back.

