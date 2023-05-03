The Liberals are trying to fill in the blanks for their gun 'buyback' program

The Liberals are trying to put some fine details to their latest gun confiscation plan, what does that mean for Canadian gun owners?

Liberals always miss the mark when it comes to lawful gun ownership. The issue is violent crime and smuggling, the solution is crime prevention, better border control and keeping dangerous offenders and gangsters off the streets. https://t.co/iZRul0oZD2 — Blaine Calkins (@BlaineFCalkins) May 3, 2023

The scheme to compensate lawful Canadian gun owners for the banning of their lawfully acquired property through an undemocratic May 2020 order in council is slated to cost more than 30 million dollars.

Trudeau Liberals announce they're buying back 11,000 firearms from retailers across Canada.



Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says the feds are "streamlining" the buyback process, with this affecting guns from the 2020 order-in-council.https://t.co/TTs0E4GGlP pic.twitter.com/tVl9pg9L9m — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 26, 2023

An announcement on the costs of the program by Public Safety Minister Marco Mendocino caught the firearms activist community by surprise when it was revealed that an industry lobby group had signed a contract for nearly three-quarters of a million dollars to help identify gun store inventory for confiscation on behalf of the Liberals

Due to the recent round table released by the Canadian Sporting Arms and Ammunition Association, we felt it necessary for our membership to address certain comments made.#CanadaGuns #GunsofCanada #CanadianGuns #CanadianFirearms #FirearmsCanada #TrudeauMustGo pic.twitter.com/XzNSkSgFwt — Canada's National Firearms Association (@CanadasNFA) April 29, 2023

Rick Igercich of the National Firearms Association joins me tonight to discuss the latest news on the Liberals' gun grab and his association's plans to fight back.