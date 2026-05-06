Leftists furious as Avi Yemini uses their own electoral tricks against them

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Tonight on The Gunn Show, we sit down with Rebel News contributor Avi Yemini to unpack a political stunt that has Australia’s activist class absolutely melting down.

Yemini has launched a new political party under the provocative name “Free Palestine Party” despite being openly and unapologetically pro-Israel. Critics on the left are accusing him of trolling the electoral system and attempting to siphon votes away from left-wing parties by exploiting Australia’s preferential ballot system, where lower-ranked votes can ultimately flow to entirely different parties.

And that’s exactly the point.

For years, the Australian left has mastered the art of preference harvesting, using minor parties and strategic alliances to funnel votes and influence outcomes far beyond their actual support. Yemini says he’s simply turning the tables and using the same political machinery the left built for itself.

The controversy has caused leftist tears to flow from pro-Palestinian activists, especially after Yemini suggested preferences from the party could ultimately benefit right-wing populist parties like One Nation led by Pauline Hanson.

Is it political satire? Electoral gamesmanship? Or a brilliant exposure of a system the left was perfectly happy to exploit until someone on the right learned how to play too?

Avi breaks down the backlash, the strategy, and whether this political grenade could actually reshape Australian politics.

GUEST: Rebel News contributor Avi Yemini.