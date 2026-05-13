CCFR's Tracey Wilson on the baseless Liberal gun confiscation plan

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The Liberals’ gun confiscation scheme could cost taxpayers up to $6 billion, according to an analysis from the Fraser Institute, but new access-to-information records obtained by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, Ottawa has no evidence that it will actually make Canadians safer.

No studies. No data. No measurable public safety analysis. Just a massive bill handed to taxpayers while violent crime continues to rise.

On tonight’s show, I’m joined by Tracey Wilson of the Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights to break down the bombshell documents exposing the Liberals’ baseless gun grab and what it means for lawful firearms owners across Canada.

We’ll talk about why Ottawa keeps targeting licensed gun owners instead of tackling repeat violent offenders, border smuggling, and catch-and-release bail policies, and why taxpayers are now staring down a multibillion-dollar boondoggle with no proof it will reduce crime.

And while we’re at it, don’t forget the CCFR AGM is happening in Mississauga on May 23, where yours truly will be delivering the keynote address. If you care about property rights, civil liberties, and pushing back against bad policy disguised as public safety, you won’t want to miss it.

GUEST: CCFR's Tracey Wilson.