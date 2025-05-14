Mark Carney Won't Build a Pipeline — And Westerners Know It

Carney hasn't just talked about leaving oil in the ground — he's helped design the financial and regulatory machinery to make sure it stays there.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   May 14, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   2 Comments

Mark Carney's rise to power has been met with glowing praise from the international climate elite — and eye rolls from Canadians who've heard this story before. Despite desperate recent Liberal spin, there's no reason to believe Carney will deliver anything close to a functional energy strategy, let alone an export pipeline.

His track record? Blocking development through carbon pricing schemes, ESG mandates, and aligning Canada's resource policy with the anti-oil obsessions of the World Economic Forum. Carney hasn't just talked about leaving oil in the ground — he's helped design the financial and regulatory machinery to make sure it stays there.

And now, he has hand-picked cabinet ministers who cheer on Bill C-69, oppose tanker traffic, and support phasing out fossil fuels entirely. If you think this crew is about to greenlight a pipeline to tidewater, you haven't been paying attention.

In our latest episode of The Gunn Show, I speak with Michelle Stirling from Friends of Science. She breaks down why Carney's globalist climate agenda spells disaster for Canada's energy future — and why Western Canadians are right to feel betrayed.

Plus, Michelle breaks down her personal research into the truth about what happened at Canada's residential schools. It's not with the mainstream media is telling you.

GUEST: Michelle Stirling from Friends of Science.

Please help Rebel News stand up for the West!

Ottawa’s been screwing the West for decades — Trudeau's carbon taxes, Carney’s smug elitism, and laws like Bill C-69 that sabotage our prosperity. The message from the East? Shut up, pay up, and stay in your place. We’re done with that. And we think you are too. That's why Rebel News is launching a campaign to give Albertans and the West a voice — and we need your help to kick it off. Please help us fund a province-wide poll on Alberta independence, emergency townhalls, and fearless journalism that tells the truth about how badly Ottawa treats the West. If you're fed up with being trampled by the Laurentian elite, chip in now. We’re not taking it anymore!

  • Robert Pariseau
    commented 2025-05-14 22:20:59 -0400 Flag
    Unless it goes to the east.
  • Bernhard Jatzeck
    commented 2025-05-14 22:04:49 -0400 Flag
    Carney doesn’t have to do much to stop a pipeline. There are enough nutters in Lotusland who would gladly keep oil and gas in the ground now and forever. And, if that doesn’t work, well, there’s gotta be some Treaty violation or land claim that conveniently ends up in court to tie things up for years.