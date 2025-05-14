Mark Carney Won't Build a Pipeline — And Westerners Know It

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features $8 Per month CAD Producers Club Our top supporters View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features

Invites to producers club only events

Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com

Free gifts for members, like signed books $22 Per month CAD

Mark Carney's rise to power has been met with glowing praise from the international climate elite — and eye rolls from Canadians who've heard this story before. Despite desperate recent Liberal spin, there's no reason to believe Carney will deliver anything close to a functional energy strategy, let alone an export pipeline.

His track record? Blocking development through carbon pricing schemes, ESG mandates, and aligning Canada's resource policy with the anti-oil obsessions of the World Economic Forum. Carney hasn't just talked about leaving oil in the ground — he's helped design the financial and regulatory machinery to make sure it stays there.

And now, he has hand-picked cabinet ministers who cheer on Bill C-69, oppose tanker traffic, and support phasing out fossil fuels entirely. If you think this crew is about to greenlight a pipeline to tidewater, you haven't been paying attention.

In our latest episode of The Gunn Show, I speak with Michelle Stirling from Friends of Science. She breaks down why Carney's globalist climate agenda spells disaster for Canada's energy future — and why Western Canadians are right to feel betrayed.

Plus, Michelle breaks down her personal research into the truth about what happened at Canada's residential schools. It's not with the mainstream media is telling you.

GUEST: Michelle Stirling from Friends of Science.