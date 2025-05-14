Mark Carney Won't Build a Pipeline — And Westerners Know It
Carney hasn't just talked about leaving oil in the ground — he's helped design the financial and regulatory machinery to make sure it stays there.
Mark Carney's rise to power has been met with glowing praise from the international climate elite — and eye rolls from Canadians who've heard this story before. Despite desperate recent Liberal spin, there's no reason to believe Carney will deliver anything close to a functional energy strategy, let alone an export pipeline.
His track record? Blocking development through carbon pricing schemes, ESG mandates, and aligning Canada's resource policy with the anti-oil obsessions of the World Economic Forum. Carney hasn't just talked about leaving oil in the ground — he's helped design the financial and regulatory machinery to make sure it stays there.
And now, he has hand-picked cabinet ministers who cheer on Bill C-69, oppose tanker traffic, and support phasing out fossil fuels entirely. If you think this crew is about to greenlight a pipeline to tidewater, you haven't been paying attention.
In our latest episode of The Gunn Show, I speak with Michelle Stirling from Friends of Science. She breaks down why Carney's globalist climate agenda spells disaster for Canada's energy future — and why Western Canadians are right to feel betrayed.
Plus, Michelle breaks down her personal research into the truth about what happened at Canada's residential schools. It's not with the mainstream media is telling you.
GUEST: Michelle Stirling from Friends of Science.
Bernhard Jatzeck commented 2025-05-14 22:04:49 -0400 FlagCarney doesn’t have to do much to stop a pipeline. There are enough nutters in Lotusland who would gladly keep oil and gas in the ground now and forever. And, if that doesn’t work, well, there’s gotta be some Treaty violation or land claim that conveniently ends up in court to tie things up for years.