Cory Morgan: Why the political class is suddenly panicking about Alberta sovereignty

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Tonight on The Gunn Show, I’m joined by Western Standard's Cory Morgan to talk about the updated edition of his bestselling book, The Sovereigntist’s Handbook, a practical guide to the growing movement for Alberta sovereignty and independence.

When Cory first released the book, the political class and the legacy media dismissed Alberta sovereignty as a fringe fantasy. Fast forward to today, and after massive rallies, record petition drives, and growing frustration with Ottawa, the conversation has changed completely.

Now Cory is updating the handbook to answer the questions more Albertans are asking every day: What would sovereignty actually look like? And why are so many establishment politicians suddenly panicking about the debate?

We’ll also talk about our new collaboration, Alberta Fact Check, a new project from Rebel News built to push back against the flood of misinformation coming from Liberal politicians, activist academics, and the taxpayer-funded CBC about Alberta’s future.

The moment Albertans started seriously discussing independence, the spin machine kicked into overdrive. So Cory Morgan, Ezra Levant, and I decided it was time to build something fast, factual, documented, and unapologetically Alberta-first.

If you’re tired of being told what Albertans think by people in Ottawa and Toronto, you won’t want to miss this conversation.

GUEST: Cory Morgan, from the Western Standard.