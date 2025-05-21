Jason Kenney, Kris Wells, and Jann Arden: The faces of Alberta's anti-independence freakout

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

First, it was the former premier turned Twitter scold, Jason Kenney, calling independence advocates "grifters and con artists."

Then Liberal-appointed Senator Kristopher Wells jumped in to threaten Albertans with the loss of pensions, citizenship, and even a future. And, of course, no Alberta separatism drama would be complete without a performative screed from Jann Arden, who seems to believe shouting on social media is a form of policy-making.

Guess what? They're all wrong — and Cory Morgan is here to explain why.

Author and unapologetic Albertan Cory Morgan joins the show to talk about the rising panic from the Laurentian elites and their lapdogs in Alberta who are terrified — absolutely terrified — at the growing momentum behind Alberta independence.

Cory walks us through the actual facts, not the fear-mongering. Drawing on arguments from his book The Sovereigntist’s Handbook: Charting a Course to Western Independence, Cory dismantles the lies about citizenship, pensions, and trade — and explains how independence is not only possible, but increasingly necessary.

If the Ottawa elites and their useful idiots are this loud, it's because they know they're losing control.

This isn't a protest movement. It's a plan.

Click here to buy The Sovereigntist's Handbook and learn what the legacy media won't tell you.

Alberta deserves better than threats, fear campaigns, and has-been singers yelling into the void.

GUEST: Cory Morgan, author of The Sovereigntist's Handbook.