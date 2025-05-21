Jason Kenney, Kris Wells, and Jann Arden: The faces of Alberta's anti-independence freakout

Cory Morgan dismantles the lies about citizenship, pensions, and trade — and explains how independence is not only possible, but increasingly necessary.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   May 21, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

Latest News
PREMIUM CONTENT
Click to subscribe

BECOME A MEMBER

rn-plus

Rebel News +

Our most popular subscription
  • View RebelNews.com without ads
  • Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+
  • Access all RebelNews+ shows
  • Access Comments and RN+ features

$8

Per month CAD
Join RebelNews+ Now

Producers Club

Our top supporters
  • View RebelNews.com without ads
  • Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+
  • Access all RebelNews+ shows
  • Access Comments and RN+ features
  • Invites to producers club only events
  • Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com
  • Free gifts for members, like signed books

$22

Per month CAD
Join Producers Club Now

First, it was the former premier turned Twitter scold, Jason Kenney, calling independence advocates "grifters and con artists."

Then Liberal-appointed Senator Kristopher Wells jumped in to threaten Albertans with the loss of pensions, citizenship, and even a future. And, of course, no Alberta separatism drama would be complete without a performative screed from Jann Arden, who seems to believe shouting on social media is a form of policy-making.

Guess what? They're all wrong — and Cory Morgan is here to explain why.

Author and unapologetic Albertan Cory Morgan joins the show to talk about the rising panic from the Laurentian elites and their lapdogs in Alberta who are terrified — absolutely terrified — at the growing momentum behind Alberta independence.

Cory walks us through the actual facts, not the fear-mongering. Drawing on arguments from his book The Sovereigntist’s Handbook: Charting a Course to Western Independence, Cory dismantles the lies about citizenship, pensions, and trade — and explains how independence is not only possible, but increasingly necessary.

If the Ottawa elites and their useful idiots are this loud, it's because they know they're losing control.

This isn't a protest movement. It's a plan.

Click here to buy The Sovereigntist's Handbook and learn what the legacy media won't tell you.

Alberta deserves better than threats, fear campaigns, and has-been singers yelling into the void.

GUEST: Cory Morgan, author of The Sovereigntist's Handbook

Please help Rebel News stand up for the West!

Latest News

Ottawa’s been screwing the West for decades — Trudeau's carbon taxes, Carney’s smug elitism, and laws like Bill C-69 that sabotage our prosperity. The message from the East? Shut up, pay up, and stay in your place. We’re done with that. And we think you are too. That's why Rebel News is launching a campaign to give Albertans and the West a voice — and we need your help to kick it off. Please help us fund a province-wide poll on Alberta independence, emergency townhalls, and fearless journalism that tells the truth about how badly Ottawa treats the West. If you're fed up with being trampled by the Laurentian elite, chip in now. We’re not taking it anymore!

Amount
$
DONATE

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.