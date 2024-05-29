Rebel News responds to viewer comments, hate mail on latest documentary

  • Rebel News
  • May 29, 2024
  • News Analysis
Remove Ads

Tonight, viewers are the Gunn Show guests.

We are touring our latest Rebel News documentary through Northern British Columbia, and I didn't have time to plan my weekly show along the way, so I asked viewers to help me out.

The documentary is called MAID: The Dark Side of Canadian Compassion and it delves in the moral quandary of a country where it's easier to get a medically assisted death than life affirming healthcare.

Not one to leave time wasted, during a screening of the movie in Fort St John B.C., I sat in our economy rental RV and read your responses to an email I sent asking for your viewer comments and questions.

I even read some hate mail.

Thanks for helping me make my show on the road and being patient with me as I try to balance my regular Rebel News duties with showing this important documentary to as many people as possible.
And we aren't done.

For tickets and showtimes near you, visit www.EndMaid.com

Canada News Analysis Alberta Health & Medical
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Rebel News Plus Redirect

Start your free trial

Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentaries

Subscribe

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.