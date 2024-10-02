Canadians don't want to be forced into electric cars

Tonight, on The Gunn Show, the Trudeau government’s green agenda is hitting a roadblock as new polling shows most Canadians aren’t on board with the federal ban on new gas and diesel vehicles by 2035.

According to Leger polling commissioned by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF), 59% of Canadians oppose the plan to phase out gas and diesel cars. Finally, someone asked Canadians what they want to drive.

Only 29% support it, and 12% are unsure. But of those who have made up their minds, a whopping 67% oppose Trudeau’s plan.

"Canadians want the option to buy new gas-powered minivans and diesel work trucks and taxpayers know this ban will cost us a fortune," said Franco Terrazzano, CTF Federal Director. 

Canadians are rejecting the subsidies, coercive policies, bans and incentives to abandon reliability in favour of green schemes. How long until the Liberals ban replacement parts we need to keep our beloved gas guzzlers on the road?

“Trudeau should listen to Canadians, take this poll as a wake-up call and scrap his ban on new gas and diesel vehicles,” Terrazzano said.

GUEST: CTF Alberta Director Kris Sims discusses why Canadians are rejecting Trudeau's ban on gas and diesel-powered vehicles.

