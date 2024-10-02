Canadians don't want to be forced into electric cars

Start your free trial Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentaries Subscribe E-transfer (Canada):

Tonight, on The Gunn Show, the Trudeau government’s green agenda is hitting a roadblock as new polling shows most Canadians aren’t on board with the federal ban on new gas and diesel vehicles by 2035.

According to Leger polling commissioned by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF), 59% of Canadians oppose the plan to phase out gas and diesel cars. Finally, someone asked Canadians what they want to drive.

Only 29% support it, and 12% are unsure. But of those who have made up their minds, a whopping 67% oppose Trudeau’s plan.

Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault has mandated that 60% of all new passenger vehicles sold by 2030 must be electric.



The cost of electric vehicles would need to plummet by 31% to meet his unrealistic sales targets.



READ by @SheilaGunnReid: https://t.co/oizKh4rnne — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) August 30, 2024

"Canadians want the option to buy new gas-powered minivans and diesel work trucks and taxpayers know this ban will cost us a fortune," said Franco Terrazzano, CTF Federal Director.

Canadians are rejecting the subsidies, coercive policies, bans and incentives to abandon reliability in favour of green schemes. How long until the Liberals ban replacement parts we need to keep our beloved gas guzzlers on the road?

“Trudeau should listen to Canadians, take this poll as a wake-up call and scrap his ban on new gas and diesel vehicles,” Terrazzano said.

According to internal records, the Trudeau Liberals utilized misleading data and inaccurate generalizations in defense of their electric car mandate.



READ MORE: https://t.co/sxNHys3ylj pic.twitter.com/zAJvRjjdbI — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) December 23, 2023

GUEST: CTF Alberta Director Kris Sims discusses why Canadians are rejecting Trudeau's ban on gas and diesel-powered vehicles.