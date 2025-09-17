Jeffrey Park on the looming teachers’ strike

Alberta teachers have voted to strike after rejecting a mediator’s offer, prompting warnings that students and families will face major disruptions and lasting harm.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  September 17, 2025   |   News Analysis

The Alberta Teachers’ Association (ATA) has voted to move toward a strike, rejecting a mediator’s proposal that included:

  • 3% annual raises in 2024, 2025, and 2026
  • Expanded sick leave and group health benefits
  • Northern and remote allowances
  • New “Complexity and Inclusion Working Groups” for each school division

Despite the generous package, the ATA turned it down — and now students and families are being held hostage to labour disputes they had no say in.

As Jeffrey Park from the Alberta Parents’ Union (APU) explains, history and research show the impact of teacher strikes is devastating:

  • Test scores drop
  • Absenteeism rises
  • Students pursue less education over their lifetimes
  • Future earnings shrink
  • Families take an immediate financial hit when forced to scramble for child care or miss work

COVID-19 closures proved just how damaging it is when schools shut their doors. A strike would be worse — no fallback, no online learning, just disruption.

Jeffrey makes the case for strike-proofing Alberta students through an Education Continuity Allowance. If a child’s school closes, the money should follow the student so parents can choose:

  • A different school that remains open
  • Tutoring
  • Home education resources
  • Online courses
  • Or even vocational training opportunities

With school board elections on the horizon, parents also have a critical opportunity to push for accountability and ensure their local boards prioritize students over union politics.

Jeffrey Park lays out what’s at stake—and how Alberta families can fight back against being collateral damage in this latest labour battle.

On this episode of The Gunn Show, I sit down with Jeffrey Park to talk about the storm brewing in Alberta’s classrooms: a looming teachers’ strike, the upcoming school board elections, and how parents can finally claim their rightful voice in the education system.

 

