Carney's Gun Grab Explodes: Minister Caught Admitting Buyback Can't Work

Mark Carney’s honeymoon is over. His first political firestorm has erupted after Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree was caught on tape admitting what gun owners already knew—the Liberal gun buyback scheme can’t be enforced and was designed for politics, not safety.

The leaked recording, captured by the minister’s own tenant and handed to a firearms advocacy group, shows Anandasangaree questioning the resources available for police to actually carry out the program. It’s a damning admission as the government prepares to roll out the first phase of the buyback in Nova Scotia.

Pierre Poilievre is demanding Carney fire the embattled minister. But the prime minister is standing by him, insisting he has “confidence” in Anandasangaree. Confidence won’t fix a broken program or reassure hunters and farmers staring down the loss of Grandpa's heirlooms.

On tonight’s episode of The Gunn Show, Rod Giltaca of the Canadian Coalition for Firearms Rights joins me to unpack this scandal.

Is this the moment the buyback collapses under its own weight? Or will Carney double down on wasting taxpayer dollars while ignoring real crime?

GUEST: Rod Giltaca of the Canadian Coalition for Firearms Rights.