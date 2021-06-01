The media LIED to you about what happened this weekend in Melbourne
What you're about to watch is probably the most confronting police brutality of this snap lockdown in Melbourne so far.
The scary part is, you've likely seen a snippet of it on the mainstream media, which painted the lockdown protesters as the aggressors.
But when you see what really happened from the beginning, it's clear, police were once again overreaching and bashing citizens for no reason.
So, to counter the mainstream lies, make sure to share this report and spread the truth.
- By Avi Yemini
