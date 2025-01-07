The myth of Mark Carney and Christy Clark as Liberal 'outsiders'

Mark Carney and Christy Clark are rebranding as ‘outsiders’ and ‘agents of change’ as potential replacements for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who will be replaced after a "robust leadership selection process."

That narrative falls apart faster than Trudeau’s hope and hard work promises to the middle class during an election campaign.

Let’s start with Mark Carney.

The Liberals are painting him as a fresh face ready to shake things up. But don’t be fooled. Carney’s ties to Justin Trudeau and the Liberal Party go way back, and there’s no denying it. He’s been advising the prime minister for years — long before Trudeau made it official with his fancy title, Chair of the Leader's Task Force on Economic Growth.

And don’t just take my word for it. Here’s what the media said:

"Carney has become an informal adviser on policy matters with the Canadian prime minister. Trudeau is leaning on the former Goldman Sachs banker as a sounding board." (Financial Post, August 10, 2020)

(Financial Post, August 10, 2020) “During the lockdown, the Prime Minister came to rely on Mark Carney...for informal policy advice, and now on plans to revive the economy.” (Globe and Mail, August 11, 2020)

This man was a Goldman Sachs banker and served as the head of the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England and as the official debanker of energy projects at the United Nations.

Does that sound like an 'outsider' to you? Carney’s as much of an outsider to the Trudeau government as Gerald Butts is to the Prime Minister’s Office.

And now we’ve got Christy Clark, the former British Columbia premier who’s also trying to rewrite history. The media wants you to forget that she was pushing carbon taxes on Canadians before Trudeau even got started — some outsider! She is the hype woman for Trudeau's flagship, most unpopular policy.

Back in 2013, Clark was busy promoting B.C.’s carbon tax, bragging that it was the highest in North America. Under her leadership, that tax increased by 200%. She even laid the groundwork for Trudeau’s nationwide carbon tax.

In fact, she wasn’t just supportive — she was cheerleading.

CBC called her the “top cheerleader for PM’s carbon tax plan” back in 2016. And when Trudeau proposed a $15 per tonne carbon tax, what did Christy Clark do? She demanded it be doubled, saying, “The rest of the country would still only be halfway to where British Columbia is.” (Globe and Mail, February 22, 2016).

So much for being an outsider. Clark was Trudeau’s carbon tax trailblazer, helping to burden Canadians with skyrocketing energy costs while pretending it was ‘revenue neutral.’ Spoiler alert: it wasn’t.

Mark Carney and Christy Clark aren’t outsiders — they’re insiders to the very systems Canadians are desperate to change. Whether it’s Carney’s backroom influence on Trudeau’s economic policies or Clark’s role in saddling Canadians with carbon taxes, their records speak for themselves.

Carney has been Trudeau’s right-hand man on economic policy for years, and Clark’s carbon tax obsession helped Trudeau bring his green agenda to every corner of this country.

Don’t be fooled by the shiny rebranding. It’s the same old elite, just wearing a new coat of paint.

Don’t let them fool you. They’re not here to disrupt the system — they’re here to defend it. If Canada has systemic problems, then these people are the system and the problem with it.

And Canadians deserve better than recycled elites being dusted off, pretending to be the voice of the people when they never spoke up once while Trudeau abused Canadians financially, morally, and ethically.

Canadians need the opportunity to have their say and to use their voices at the ballot box.

We shouldn't leave the next leader of the country to be decided by the very people who gave us the idiot in charge we have now: The Liberal Party. They failed us and failed us. And now wanted change because their fortunes, not yours, are in jeopardy.