The FIGHT for Victoria heats up as Socialists TRASH grieving families — The Opposition Podcast No. 37

In this episode of the Opposition Podcast, we hear from Dr Chris Neil — a seasoned cardiologist whose career took a very public turn during the COVID-19 pandemic. Practising in Victoria under the strict lockdowns and sweeping health mandates enforced by Premier Dan Andrews, Dr Neil became one of the more prominent voices challenging government overreach, particularly in the medical sphere.

The episode explores how his experience on the frontlines of both medicine and public advocacy shaped his concerns around vaccine mandates, censorship of medical professionals and the growing influence of bureaucracies and corporate interests on Australian health policy.

As the founding president of the Australian Medical Practitioners Society (AMPS), Dr Neil helped establish an organisation that sought to defend medical ethics and patient rights at a time when many professionals felt unable to speak out. His testimony before a Senate committee in 2024 marked a significant step in his transition from clinician to political advocate.

Now running as the lead Senate candidate in Victoria for the People First Party — founded by former Queensland senator Gerard Rennick — Dr Neil is aiming to take his fight from the hospital system to the federal parliament.

We also go over the news of the week, including the shocking story of the grieving Melbourne woman whose late father’s home was stripped of sentimental belongings and left in disarray after the address was shared online by Victorian Socialists Senate candidate Jordan van den Lamb, who disgracefully urged followers to squat in vacant properties.