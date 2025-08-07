AI CENSORED, Kids ban DEBACLE and 'Woman' redefined — What's going on?

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube

In this episode of The Opposition Podcast, Avi Yemini and Rukshan Fernando break down the appeal in the Tickle v. Giggle case in what has been described as the ultimate legal showdown in the “what is a woman?” debate. With the four-day hearing wrapping up today, the implications for sex-based rights in Australia could be historic.

Last year, the Federal Court ruled that biological male Roxanne Tickle had experienced unlawful discrimination when he was denied access to the female-only networking app, Giggle for Girls. The court awarded Tickle $10,000 in compensation and legal costs, sparking national debate. Now, Giggle is fighting back in the Court of Appeal, arguing that single-sex spaces must remain protected.

But the court’s original judgment already raised eyebrows, declaring that sex is “not confined to being a biological concept” and “not limited to the male or female sex.” The outcome of this appeal could set a precedent that reverberates far beyond this case.

Also on tonight’s show:

AI crackdown under fire: The Productivity Commission warns the government to pause its plan for “mandatory guardrails” on artificial intelligence.

Teen social media ban farce: Government trials of facial recognition tech to enforce an under-16s social media ban have backfired ... badly. Some 15-year-olds were flagged as 37.

Beleaguered burger boss sells Burgertory restaurant chain to a heroin-addicted car thief.

More of the week’s most controversial stories, free speech fights and political absurdities including the reaction to the Sydney Sweeney jeans ad and yet another Abbie Chatfield meltdown.

