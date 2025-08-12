PM’s Palestine GAMBLE, Castle Law FIGHT and Aussie PRIDE rally

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube

In this episode of The Opposition Podcast, Avi Yemini and Rukshan Fernando rip the lid off Anthony Albanese’s bombshell announcement that Australia will formally recognise Palestinian statehood, a move that smashes decades of bipartisan precedent and risks trashing Australia’s international reputation.

After weeks of speculation, the Prime Minister confirmed he will make the declaration at the United Nations General Assembly in September, following similar moves from the UK, Canada and France.

The backlash has been swift and fierce. Israel’s President Isaac Herzog called the move a “reward for terror” and “a prize for the enemies of freedom.” But Albanese is doubling down, accusing Benjamin Netanyahu of being “in denial” about the Gaza conflict and refusing to budge.

Also on tonight’s show:

Castle Law push in Victoria: After a string of violent home invasions and shocking assaults across Melbourne, Libertarian MP David Limbrick is calling for a Law Reform Commission review. Could this be the green light for Aussies to legally defend their homes with force?

After a string of violent home invasions and shocking assaults across Melbourne, Libertarian MP is calling for a Law Reform Commission review. Could this be the green light for Aussies to legally defend their homes with force? 'March for Australia' rallies: Thousands are pledging to hit the streets on August 31 in nationwide protests. What's driving the movement?

Thousands are pledging to hit the streets on August 31 in nationwide protests. What’s driving the movement? And more unfiltered truth: From political scandals to the stories the mainstream won’t touch, Avi and Rukshan break down the facts.

