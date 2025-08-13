Lockdown Queen DUCKS Covid inquiry, Hamas HAILS Albo and Premier DEFENDS radical gender grooming

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube

In this episode of The Opposition Podcast, Avi Yemini and Rukshan Fernando tear into Jacinda Ardern’s arrogant refusal to appear at New Zealand’s Covid-19 Royal Commission public hearings, despite once promising to help.

Ardern, alongside Chris Hipkins, Grant Robertson and Ayesha Verrall, has told the commission “no thanks,” bizarrely arguing that public testimony would be manipulated and used to spread “misinformation.” But commission chair Grant Illingworth KC says the opposite, that New Zealanders have a right to see and hear the decision-makers defend their pandemic policies in full view of the nation.

Also on tonight’s show:

Vic Premier defends radical gender lessons for five-year-olds: Jacinta Allan lashes out at journalists after revelations that Victoria’s education program now teaches children as young as five that their sex may not match their gender identity, including case studies "affirming transgender participation" in girls’ sports.

Jacinta Allan lashes out at journalists after revelations that Victoria’s education program now teaches children as young as five that their sex may not match their gender identity, including case studies "affirming transgender participation" in girls’ sports. Hamas hails Albo’s Palestine pledge: The terror group responsible for the deadliest attack on Jews since the Holocaust has welcomed Anthony Albanese’s vow to recognise a Palestinian state. What does that endorsement really mean for Australia’s foreign policy?

The terror group responsible for the deadliest attack on Jews since the Holocaust has welcomed Anthony Albanese’s vow to recognise a Palestinian state. What does that endorsement really mean for Australia’s foreign policy? NZ PM trashes Netanyahu, says he has ‘lost the plot:’ Christopher Luxon blasts Israel’s actions in Gaza. Why is New Zealand's "centre-right" party shifting firmly into the anti-Israel camp?

Christopher Luxon blasts Israel’s actions in Gaza. Why is New Zealand's "centre-right" party shifting firmly into the anti-Israel camp? ‘March for Australia’ rally drama: With a major patriot rally set for the end of the month, Bob Katter tells supporters to “egg” any politician who shows up. Avi and Rukshan expose how both far-left and far-right extremists are cooking up white supremacy narratives.

Please donate to support our independent journalism in Australia Unlike almost all of our mainstream media competitors, Rebel News Australia doesn't receive any government funding. We rely on our generous audience to keep us reporting. Optional email code

Canadian Dollars U.S. Dollars Australian Dollars British Pounds Amount $25 $50 $75 $100 $250 $500 $1,000 $2,500 Other $ Donation frequency One-time Monthly DONATE

In the last 20 minutes of tonight's show, RebelNews+ members will have the opportunity to call in live and join the conversation! Click on the 'join the show' button below. Subscribe to join the show Don’t just watch — get involved in the discussion and make your voice heard! BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features $8 Per month CAD Producers Club Our top supporters View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features

Invites to producers club only events

Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com

Free gifts for members, like signed books $22 Per month CAD