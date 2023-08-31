Fighting for freedom matters — The Opposition Podcast No. 12

By Avi Yemini Secure your copy of Avi's new book today! ORDER NOW! By Avi Yemini Meet Avi Yemini on his book tour coming to a city near you! GET TICKETS!

GUEST: Nick Patterson, freedom fighter.

In this episode of The Opposition Podcast Rebel News Australia's Avi Yemini and independent journalist Rukshan Fernando, are joined by Victorian freedom fighter Nick Patterson.

Nick, a well known Anti-lockdown protester in the state, updates Avi and Rukshan on his battle against police corruption and legal fight stemming from his protest during Victoria's harsh Covid lockdowns during the pandemic.

Nick also talks about his campaign against Australia's proposed misinformation bill in Federal Parliament, and his warning to others about the dangers of restricting free speech.

The trio also discuss the news of the week and what to expect next.