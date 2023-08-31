Fighting for freedom matters — The Opposition Podcast No. 12
GUEST: Nick Patterson, freedom fighter.
In this episode of The Opposition Podcast Rebel News Australia's Avi Yemini and independent journalist Rukshan Fernando, are joined by Victorian freedom fighter Nick Patterson.
Nick, a well known Anti-lockdown protester in the state, updates Avi and Rukshan on his battle against police corruption and legal fight stemming from his protest during Victoria's harsh Covid lockdowns during the pandemic.
Nick also talks about his campaign against Australia's proposed misinformation bill in Federal Parliament, and his warning to others about the dangers of restricting free speech.
The trio also discuss the news of the week and what to expect next.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.